Two injured following multi-vehicle accident involving tractor trailer
October 22, 2018 at 6:57 PM EST - Updated October 22 at 6:57 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two people have been transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer in Dorchester County Monday afternoon.

Highway Patrol says it happened in the area of Clubhouse Road and Highway 17-A and involved three vehicles.

According to SCHP officials, a vehicle struck a car which was stopped.

The car was then pushed into the rear of a tractor trailer which was stopped to make a left turn.

Trooper responded to the crashed at 3:09 p.m.

