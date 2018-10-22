Two injured following multi-vehicle accident involving tractor trailer

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two people have been transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer in Dorchester County Monday afternoon.
Highway Patrol says it happened in the area of Clubhouse Road and Highway 17-A and involved three vehicles.
According to SCHP officials, a vehicle struck a car which was stopped.
The car was then pushed into the rear of a tractor trailer which was stopped to make a left turn.
Trooper responded to the crashed at 3:09 p.m.
