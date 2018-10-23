$1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Mega Millions jackpot could see its streak of 25 straight rollovers end Tuesday night if someone matches all six numbers and takes home the $1.6 billion jackpot, the largest in U.S. history.
About 280 million tickets sold in Friday’s drawing according to the Associated Press, none matched the winning numbers of 7, 15, 23, 53, 65 and 70 to claim the estimated $1 billion prize. Fifteen tickets matched five numbers for second-tier prizes of at least $1 million.
11 California office workers won the Mega Millions pool in July and it has been growing ever since. It costs $2 to play the game, which U.S. residents can play in 44 states plus the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday night. The second-largest jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball drawing on Jan. 13, 2016.
