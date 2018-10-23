Charleston police looking for man wanted in connection with car break-in

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston police department is looking for man wanted in connection with a car break-in that happened in early October.
Jonathan Lamont Sellers, 42, is wanted for breaking into a car in the 100 block of Smith Street, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.
Sellers was recently seen near Montagu Street and Gadsden Street riding a red bicycle, Francis said.
Anyone with information can contact mitrevskam@charleston-sc.gov.
