Charleston police looking for man wanted in connection with car break-in
Jonathan Lamont Sellers (Krueger, Nick)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | October 23, 2018 at 9:21 AM EST - Updated October 23 at 9:21 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston police department is looking for man wanted in connection with a car break-in that happened in early October.

Jonathan Lamont Sellers, 42, is wanted for breaking into a car in the 100 block of Smith Street, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

Sellers was recently seen near Montagu Street and Gadsden Street riding a red bicycle, Francis said.

Anyone with information can contact mitrevskam@charleston-sc.gov.

