Cops: Juvenile arrested after making threat to shoot students at Berkeley High School

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a juvenile who they say made a threat to shoot students at a high school in Berkeley County.
The Moncks Corner Police Department announced Tuesday night that a juvenile has been charged with unlawful communication and conveying student threats.
The juvenile was located and arrested on Tuesday, with his charges expected to be adjudicated in the Berkeley County Family Court.
The juvenile’s arrest stems from an incident on Sunday when police say a threat was made through an online video chat.
Police say the threat consisted of someone saying they were going to shoot students during lunch break at the Berkeley High School.
“The Moncks Corner Police Department began an investigation to determine who made the threat,” MCPD officials said."The Moncks Corner Police Department, with the assistance of the State Law Enforcement Division’s Computer Crime Unit, were able to trace the source of the message and then identify the sender."
On Monday, the Berkeley County School District posted to its Facebook page that there would be an increased presence of law enforcement at the school Monday in response to the threat.
District leaders are aware of “the report quickly circulating on social media tonight concerning an anonymous threatening message received by a student that attends Berkeley High School,” the post stated.
