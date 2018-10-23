Deputies investigating after body found in car in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a car in Berkeley County Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say around 3:29 p.m. deputies responded to the 800 block of Mendel Rivers Road near Moody Lane for a report of an abandoned vehicle on private property.
Deputies were inspecting the vehicle and reported seeing an unidentified deceased person inside.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and detectives are actively investigating the case.
