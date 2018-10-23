Five women arrested in prostitution bust in North Charleston

Left to Right: Choice, Conyers, Heyward, Leegette, and Smith.
October 23, 2018 at 3:24 PM EST - Updated October 23 at 3:28 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry investigators arrested five women in a prostitution bust.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the suspects were arrested last Wednesday when the department’s S.P.E.E.D team conducted a prostitution enforcement operation due to recent complaints.

According to police, officers primarily focused their efforts in the areas of the Charleston Farms Community, Oak Grove, Chicora/Cherokee, Dorchester Terrace, Stall Rd, and Ashley Phosphate/Northwoods/Northside area.

Police arrested the following women on prostitution charges:

Marvetta Choice – 34

Baptista Conyers – 34

Cynthia Heyward – 39

Jessica Leegette – 29

Christine Smith – 35

