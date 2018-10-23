Gas station chain VP meets with Lowcountry activists after Facebook video goes viral

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The vice president of Murphy USA gas stations met with local activists on Tuesday to negotiate a resolution after a Facebook video went viral showing a Murphy employee calling 911 on a group of people.
Last week, a video surfaced after a store manager at Murphy Express in North Charleston called 911 on a group of 30 to 40 protesters who were marching against gun violence.
The group says they stopped at the gas station to buy drinks for the kids, when the manager came up to them and told them to leave.
Jonathan Thrower is one of the community activists and was the one who recorded the video that was posted to social media.
He said that the manager did not identify herself to be an employee at Murphy and that is when things escalated.
“We were both confronted in a manner that was very aggressive,” said Thrower. “And we were taken aback because we weren’t really doing anything but standing in front of the store.”
Murphy USA first issued a statement saying that the protesters seemed “calm and peaceful” in the video, but the concern came from people saying that an external, emergency fuel shut-off button was pressed that disabled fuel pumps.
It seems though, that after this meeting both sides have a better understanding of what happened.
The activists said the company apologized and will work with employees to make sure incidents like this don’t happen again.
A spokesperson for the company issued this statement to Live 5 News:
“We had productive meetings in North Charleston today concerning the situation at our station on October 14th. We came to listen and understand their perspective, express our regret for any actions on our part that have detracted from the anti-violence message that the march was intended to portray and express our commitment to becoming a great partner in the North Charleston community going forward.”
They did not comment on what will happen to that manager of Murphy Express.
