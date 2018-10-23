Keeping Halloween spending under control

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The countdown to Halloween is on with only a week until goblins, pirates and super heroes show up at your doorstep.
It’s one day of the year when children can play the role of someone else and dress up for parties and for going door to door.
Financial coach Debbie Kidd from Origin SC says its also a day that can make your wallet look more like a trick than a treat.
“The candy, the costumes, and let’s not forget our pets, that alone is a billion dollar industry,” says Kidd.
Kidd suggests keeping it simple and inexpensive by shopping around for the discounts and for stores that price match.
You can also go through your closet for items you can put together to make a costume.
“It’s an hour. Then what happens after Halloween is literally like throwing money away,” says Kidd.
To keep more money in your pockets, Debbie says use the power of social media to your advantage by asking around to your friends and family for those items that you can borrow.
“If you’re looking for a cowboy hat your never going to wear again, get out there to your social media friends. Ask for it, for something you can wear for a day,” says Kidd.
Another place to look for costumes, as well as Halloween candy, is at the dollar store.
Kidd says there you can find several costumes and accessories you can mix and match.
One of the best places to go Kidd says which will not break the bank is the thrift store.
“I know my children went there all the time and picked out something for themselves to be. Anybody can be a zombie these days. A little bit of makeup and holes in clothes. It’s under 5 dollars and is a quick and easy way to dress your kids for Halloween,” says Kidd
Kidd says you can risk waiting until the last minute to score some of the best deals.
Leading up to Halloween is when Kidd says sales can go up to 50 percent off or more.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.