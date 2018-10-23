Lakers' Ingram grateful 4-game suspension wasn't harsher

Lakers' Ingram grateful 4-game suspension wasn't harsher
Houston Rockets' James Harden, right, collides with Los Angeles Lakers' Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By GREG BEACHAM | October 22, 2018 at 8:34 PM EST - Updated October 22 at 8:34 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Ingram is grateful he wasn't punished more harshly for his role in the fight that got the Los Angeles Lakers' season off to a weird start.

Ingram began his four-game suspension Monday night when the Lakers hosted the San Antonio Spurs.

The normally mild-mannered forward confronted an official, shoved Houston's James Harden and threw punches at Chris Paul. Ingram acknowledged that his four-game ban was "better than we expected."

The Lakers were without two starters against the Spurs. Rajon Rondo began his three-game suspension for spitting and punching in his altercation with Paul, a longtime rival.

The Lakers' first season with LeBron James was never going to be boring, but James is eager to get back to basketball.

Los Angeles Lakers' Rajon Rondo (9) defends on Houston Rockets' Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Lakers' Josh Hart, right, is fouled by Houston Rockets' James Ennis III (8) as Hart drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Rockets' Chris Paul, second from left, is held back by Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, as Paul fights with Lakers' Rajon Rondo, center obscured, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rockets won, 124-115. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
