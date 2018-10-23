Late week rain looks like a good bet

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A weak disturbance off our coast is bringing clouds to the Lowcountry today. Despite the clouds, very little rainfall is anticipated on our Tuesday. A better rain chance will arrive late this week as moisture gathering in the Gulf of Mexico teams up with leftover energy from Hurricane Willa in the Pacific Ocean. Sunshine will return on Wednesday before clouds start to return Thursday in advance of the arrival of the rain. The wettest day looks to be on Friday before the storm system starts to move off to the northeast on Saturday and Sunday. Clouds may linger into the beginning of the weekend before an increase in sunshine by Sunday.