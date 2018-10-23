15 Lowcountry football players selected for all-star game

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - More than a dozen high school football players from the Lowcountry were selected to represent the South in the annual Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (formerly the North-South Game).
The game will be played Saturday, December 15th in Myrtle Beach.
Here’s a list of the local players participating:
Rashad Maxwell (Baptist Hill), Tre Morrison (Berkeley), Steven White (Burke), Lane West (Colleton County), Bruce Benjamin (Fort Dorchester), Dalmont Gourdine (Garrett Academy), LJ Stanley (Goose Creek), Tereis Drayton (James Island), Mario Anderson (Stratford), Cole Phillips (Summerville), Johnathan Bennett (Summerville), Tyler Sumpter (Timberland), Andrew Weil (Wando), Jaelen Edwards (Wando), Terrence Frazier (West Ashley).
