Philip Morris woos puff-happy Japan for post-smoking era

In Japan, as elsewhere, smoking is gradually tapering off. Forty years ago, 75 percent of adult men were lighting up and non-smoking spaces were a rarity. Now most office buildings confine smoking to designated rooms or spaces outside. About 28 percent of Japanese men smoke these days, and 18 percent of adults overall. That's lower than Indonesia or Russia, but higher than Brazil or Mexico. In the U.S., the rate is 14 percent.