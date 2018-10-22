Pillsbury releases ‘Elf’-themed cookies to celebrate movie’s 15th anniversary

TOLEDO (WTOL) - “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” This according to Buddy the Elf of the popular Christmas movie, ‘Elf.'
If you don’t think your singing voice would bring much cheer, just do the next best thing: bake some Pillsbury Elf-themed cookies.
The cookies are a nod to the movie as it celebrates 15 years of spreading Christmas cheer every holiday season, according to People.
The 24-count cookies feature Buddy’s signature hat that he wore throughout the movie on his journey to find his dad and save Christmas.
Sugar is Buddy’s favorite food - with the four main food groups of the elves being candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup - so it’s only fitting that the cookies are sugar cookies.
And we bet they taste a little bit better than syrup on spaghetti. Just don’t cram them into the VCR.
