Roper St. Francis offering free breast, colon cancer screenings Tuesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare will offer free breast and colon cancer screenings Tuesday for those who need them.
In partnership with the Bon Secours Mission Grant and the Hank and Laurel Greer Colorectal Cancer Program, the screenings are available to those who are uninsured and the insured as well.
To participate in the breast cancer screening, participants must be over 18 years old and not had a breast exam in the last 12 months. Those who want a colon cancer screening must be 45 or older or your age must be 10 years before the age of a first degree relative having colorectal cancer. For example, a father who had colon cancer at 45 means you would need a screening at 35.
Registration is required and can be done over the phone at 843-402-CARE. The screenings will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Roper St. Francis Cancer Center located at 2085 Henry Tecklenburg Drive in Charleston.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.