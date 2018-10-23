Second suspect arrested in NC trooper’s killing

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to the shooting death of Trooper Kevin K. Conner, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Chauncey Askew, 18, has been identified as the second suspect but it’s unclear what his alleged role was in the shooting.
District Attorney Jon David said he will hold a news conference at the Columbus County Courthouse at noon to provide more details.
Raheem Davis, 20, of Chadbourn, was previously arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed Trooper Kevin Conner during an early morning traffic stop along U.S. 701 in Columbus County on Wednesday, Oct. 17.
Davis is being held in the Columbus County Jail under no bond.
Conner’s funeral was held at South Columbus High School on Sunday as hundreds of people flocked to the school to honor the fallen trooper.
