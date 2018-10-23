Suspect still at large after shots fired into mobile home in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A gunman fired shots into a mobile home in Berkeley County Saturday morning, according to Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies.
It happened at the Village mobile home park on Fremont Drive in Summerville.
Diane Dawson says she, her boyfriend and her two sons were asleep when the gunfire erupted.
“About six o’clock in the morning we just heard boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” Dawson said Tuesday.
Dawson says her boyfriend pushed her down to the side of the bed.
“He made it to his shotgun which he got. I made it to the back room to check on my boys who were on the floor covered up. It was more just low breathing, low crawling and a lot of praying. A lot of praying,” Dawson said.
Afterwards, Dawson found a bullet hole inside the house she says missed hitting someone by three feet.
“This is where the bullet hole came in from the outside into my china cabinet,” she said.
The shooter got away.
“They have no regard for human life. They are a coward and it’s just pitiful because I’m pretty sure they have a family of their own. First thing was like well, maybe it’s just somebody shooting out? No, it’s directed at my home and it’s personal now.”
Dawson saw the bullet holes in the house and the thought of almost losing her boyfriend and kids keep her up at night.
“I haven’t been able to sleep. My grandbabies got sick today, and I can’t even bring my grand babies home because of this right now,” she said.
Dawson told deputies she has an idea who fired the shots into her home.
The sheriff’s office says they are continuing their investigation.
