Summerville man arrested on child pornography charges

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 57-year-old Summerville man accused of possessing multiple child pornography files.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Jesse Scott Palmer on 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
Palmer was arrested on Oct. 18 and was charged with twenty counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.