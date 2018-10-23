Task force pushes back with new training as Charleston area continues to be hot spot for child sex trafficking

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston area is one of the state’s hot spots for child sex trafficking.
In Tuesday’s Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force meeting, community leaders learned first-hand what to watch out for and how to better help victims.
“Puts us in their shoes and see why kids are making the decisions that they’re making,” Task Force Executive Director Brooke Mostellar Burris said.
The training on Tuesday focused on empathy and understanding.
“It is so important for our front-line people to be armed and equipped to know what red flags to look for,” Burris said.
Law enforcement, judges, child advocacy groups, and medical professionals were just some of the community members at Tuesday’s training.
The training and demonstration focused on what child victims of sex trafficking go through, and how that leads to the decisions they are forced to make.
The decisions ultimately make them desensitized.
“Victims don’t self-identify,” Burris said.
In the training, task force leaders said human trafficking is the gang MS13’s biggest trade right now, overtaking drug trafficking.
