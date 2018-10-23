Teal Pumpkin Project indicates allergen-free trick-or-treating

(WWBT) - Everybody loves free candy, but many sweet treats contain things like dairy, wheat and peanuts that can trigger serious allergies.
If a child has one of those allergies, trick-or-treating can be stressful making sure none of the candy they receive will trigger a reaction.
Residents and families can use the Teal Pumpkin Project to find out where safe locations for allergen-free treats are being handed out.
If you are giving out safe treats, register your address so families can find you. If you are looking for places in your area that offer safe treats, a map of all the registered addresses can be found online. It is searchable by zip code.
Teal pumpkins placed outside are also a sign that the house provides allergen-free options for children who need them.
The site also has a list of treat options that are safe for children with allergies.
