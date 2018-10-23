Trio arrested on multiple charges for car break-ins

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested three people accused of multiple car break-ins in Georgetown County.
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Brooke Nicole Bryant, 26-year-old Dakota Allen Jordan and 30-year-old Derrick Brandon Moore, all from Georgetown.
According to the sheriff’s office, the thefts were reported on Carnell Loop, Midway Street, Marion Street, Hunter Lane, and Devine Street.
Deputies say the crimes took place between Saturday, Oct. 20 and Monday, Oct. 22.
The investigation is continuing, and more charges are expected.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.