Ashley Hall knocks off eight-time defending state champion Porter-Gaud

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The streak has ended: the Ashley Hall volleyball team beat eight-time defending state champion Porter-Gaud 3-0 Monday night to capture their first state title since 2009.
The match was close throughout. The Cyclones held an early lead in first set before the Panthers came back to win 26-24.
The second set was just as tight. Ashley Hall used a Mattison Matthews block to clinch the second frame 25-23.
Matthews hit her stride in the third set. The University of Virginia commit blasted home a kill to win the third set 25-18 and give the Panthers their 12th title in program history.
