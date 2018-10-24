Bucs tabbed fifth in 2018-19 Big South Preseason Poll

Keeling earned Second Team All-Big South honors last year after becoming just the fifth player in conference history to surpass 1,000 career points as a sophomore. He ranked second in the league in scoring, sixth in steals, seventh in minutes played, eighth in free-throw percentage and tenth in rebounding to lead a young CSU team to eight wins in its final 11 games. Keeling led the Bucs in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and minutes played.