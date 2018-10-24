Busy intersection on Jedburg Rd getting traffic light

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Changes are in the works for a busy intersection in Berkeley County. We told you in August about the intersection on Jedburg Road near Old Dairy Road in front of the Flying J - many people said the intersection is dangerous especially when trying to turn left.
There has been a push for a traffic signal and on Tuesday, South Carolina Representative Sylleste Davis, posted the following message on Facebook: "I just spoke with SCDOT. The traffic study for a light at the Flying J on Jedburg and I26 has been completed. A temporary traffic light is on the way!! Details are forthcoming. Many thanks to all involved."
Spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Transportation, James Law, said there are plans to redo a large part of the intersection and the department may add more lanes. He said work could begin in the spring but we will update you if the timeline changes.
