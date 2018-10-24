CCSD sued over child who allegedly had duct tape placed on mouth at school

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The parents of a 7-year-old boy who allegedly had duct tape placed over his mouth at E.B. Ellington Elementary School in Charleston County have now filed a lawsuit against the school district.
Filed in Charleston County court on Oct. 19, the lawsuit claims the school district failed to provide a safe environment for the child and failed to provide adequate guidance staffers. The suit also states the child suffered emotional as well as psychological distress and that the student had to withdraw from the school.
The suit asks for a jury trial and for the district to compensate for any damages including suffering, medical expenses and healthcare expenses.
According to the police report, a parent says her daughter told her that the teacher put a large piece of packing tape over the victim’s mouth, removed it and told the other students the same would happen to them.
The accused teacher, 24-year-old Avriel Taylor, was later charged with cruelty to children in February 2018 and placed on administrative leave by the school district. In the lawsuit, the parents claim the district failed to monitor Taylor “and other educators who may be prone to violent interactions with students.”
Taylor moved the victim’s desk near the door to a hallway for being disruptive before the incident occurred, the affidavit stated. Interviews with three other students corroborated the claim of the victim, the affidavit said.
Shayla Randall and Alexis Mungin filed two separate lawsuits with the same claims both on behalf of themselves and the child who was allegedly involved.
