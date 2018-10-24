Charleston looks into ban on loud construction during late hours

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston City Council postponed voting on a new ordinance Tuesday night which would ban loud construction during late hours.
A spokesperson for the city said the ordinance was deferred for further study to make sure all stakeholders are given enough time for input and to clearly define all legal terms.
The proposed ordinance, as written, would only allow loud construction between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.
Low impact construction would be allowed for slightly later hours.
Some people who live in Charleston said construction has become part of the culture in the city because of how prevalent it has become.
“Every part of Charleston that I’ve lived in, which is just about every neighborhood in Charleston over the past 16 years, there’s been construction going on somewhere nearby at least within earshot,” Charleston resident Reid Walker said.
Walker said the construction has gotten so bad that he doesn’t just hear it happening, he feels it happening.
“It’ll shake your house,” Walker said. “I woke up to it about 7 a.m. this morning and the house was shaking. It was just the repeated ‘tink, tink’ that you hear throughout town.”
We’re hearing sounds like that in Charleston so often because of how quickly the city is growing.
“Yeah we’re hugely developing right now, probably the fastest that’s ever happened since I’ve lived here,” Charleston resident Holden Lucas said.
A spokesperson for the city said road work wouldn’t be included in the new law because road work is a state and county issue—it’s not regulated by the city.
But still, residents are hopeful that the new law would offer at least a little more peace and quiet.
“From a civilian perspective I really like sleeping, so no construction noise at night is excellent,” Lucas said.
Several people said they can think of at least a handful of neighbors who have expressed similar complaints about construction in Charleston.
“I mean, I hear complaints all the time from friends and neighbors about the construction. So I think people would really appreciate some regulation in that department,” Walker said.
A woman who works for a construction company said her company, and other contractors and construction companies in Charleston, are worried about how the law could delay construction projects.
The law would need to pass three readings before it takes effect.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.