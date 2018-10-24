Deputies: 3-year-old reported missing at Ladson fairgrounds found safe

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a boy reported missing at the site of the Coastal Carolina Fair has been found safe.
Charleston County dispatchers say the report about a missing 3-year-old boy came in at 5:02 p.m. at the Ladson Exchange Park.
Shortly after 5 p.m., a full property and perimeter search was underway, Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies said the child was found safe in a post on the department’s Twitter account at 5:58 p.m.
The Coastal Carolina Fair is set to open Thursday afternoon.
