Deputies: 3-year-old reported missing at Ladson fairgrounds found safe

The child was found safe shortly before 6 p.m., deputies say. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 24, 2018 at 4:34 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 5:02 PM

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a boy reported missing at the site of the Coastal Carolina Fair has been found safe.

Charleston County dispatchers say the report about a missing 3-year-old boy came in at 5:02 p.m. at the Ladson Exchange Park.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a full property and perimeter search was underway, Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said.

Deputies said the child was found safe in a post on the department’s Twitter account at 5:58 p.m.

The Coastal Carolina Fair is set to open Thursday afternoon.

