FCSO reports detail multiple domestic incidents at the home of alleged law enforcement shooter

A report dated December 22, 2017 says deputies responded to the home when someone living there reported $300 worth of perfume stolen. The person said they called Belk, where the perfume was purchased, and asked the store to be on the lookout for the son who may attempt to return the items for money. Belk contacted the victim to say they had the son on camera returning the perfume and receiving money. The victim told deputies the son had been hanging out with an older kid in the neighborhood who talks the son into stealing and doing drugs with him. The person told deputies they believe the two were together when this happened.