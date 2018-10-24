Gorgeous today, rain on the way later this week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Beautiful weather moves in today before a return of clouds and rain for the end of the work week. An area of low pressure will organize in the Gulf of Mexico, track up the East coast and bring a good shot of rain to many from Texas to Maine. After a sunny day today, clouds will increase tomorrow and rain could arrive by Thursday evening. The best chance of rain will fall between Thursday night and Friday afternoon. Rainfall totals from 0.5″-1.5″ is possible. The rain should begin to diminish by Friday evening with dry weather expected for the upcoming weekend.