Judge finds Terry Elvis guilty of contempt of court one day after Moorer guilty verdict

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Terry Elvis, the father of missing girl Heather Elvis, was found guilty Wednesday morning of contempt of court.
The judge ordered that Elvis either pay a fine of $400 by 12 p.m. Wednesday or spend 30 days in jail.
The charge stemmed from statements Elvis reportedly made to the defense attorney during Tammy Moorer’s trial.
Terry Elvis’ contempt of court verdict comes just one day after a jury found Tammy Moorer guilty of kidnapping in connection with Heather Elvis’ 2013 disappearance.
Moorer was sentenced to 30 years in jail.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.