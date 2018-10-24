Ronaldo wins again at Old Trafford as Juve beats United 1-0

He was always going to be the focal point of this game anyway but attention grew even more in the wake of an allegation of rape against him in the United States. Kathryn Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit last month in Nevada claiming the Portuguese star raped her in his Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. Police also reopened an investigation into the allegation at her request. Ronaldo's attorney, Peter S. Christiansen, issued a statement on Oct. 10 denying wrongdoing by his client.