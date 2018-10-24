SC woman pleads ‘Don’t shoot George’ as family tracks deer during hunting season

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you see a deer with yellow tape on its antlers, he is not in distress. His name is George, he has friends, and they want to protect him.
Kena Lucas Funderburk posted a simple plea on Facebook Oct. 22: #DontshootGeorge.
She posted it in the middle of deer hunting season in South Carolina and she’s urging all hunters to leave the 7-point buck to roam across the Palmetto State. Her post says: “Local Hunters... Please don’t shoot the 7pt with the yellow tape around his antlers if you see him, its George! He was just spotted at the Debutary (Fairfield County, SC) which is a long way from home, so he’s getting around. Also, if you happen to see George, shoot us a message and let us know where! Very interested in how far he travels this season. He was raised and released between Great Falls and Richburg in Chester County, SC. #dontshootGeorge.”
The post has now gone viral and folks are sending their George-spotting updates in addition to talking about their pet deer. Others have a more clear definition to what George is up to.
“He is woman hunting,” one commenter said.
But in pictures posted in the comments, Funderburk and her family seem to be very close with George.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.