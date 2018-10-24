‘Shaking right now, goosebumps’: SC store owner reacts to selling winning lottery ticket

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. - The $1.6 billion dollar winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Simpsonville and the owner of the store where the ticket was sold is “overwhelmed.”
The ticket was sold at the KC Mart #7 at 303 Lee Vaughn Road in Simpsonville, lottery officials announced Wednesday morning.
“I’m still not realizing what I am getting into, but it’s good,” said CJ Patel the store’s owner. “Shaking right now, goosebumps.”
He said he got a call from lottery officials early Wednesday morning and was told his store sold the winning ticket.
Patel said he was sleeping and at first thought he was dreaming.
“I said ‘cool,'" Patel told reporters outside his store.
Patel said the store sold a lot of tickets on Tuesday, but he is not sure when the winning ticket was sold and doesn’t know who bought it.
He does have a message to the winner: “Spend some money locally. Good luck.”
Patel gets $50,000 for selling the winning ticket and says he will split some of it among his four employees.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.