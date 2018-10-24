TAKE A STAND: Law Enforcement Ambush

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A second officer has died from injuries sustained in the mass shooting in Florence County earlier this month.
Investigator Farrah Turner and Officer Terrence Carraway were among seven shot during an ambush while trying to serve a search warrant.
Both officers received an official police escort from Charleston after autopsies at MUSC. Flags in South Carolina have been ordered flown at half-staff.
We’ve seen too much of that lately. These officers were simply doing their job, putting their lives on the line, and Turner and Carraway paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Prayers for their families and for the continued recovery of the five injured officers.
