UPDATE: Man falsely reported children taken during carjacking, CPD says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The two children who were asleep in a vehicle at the time of a reported car theft have been located and they are safe, the Columbia Police Department said on Twitter and that the man likely made up the report.
The man, 55-year-old Darrell Kendell Shealy, reported to police that his children were sleeping in his vehicle outside of an Extended Stay hotel on Stoneridge Drive when the car was stolen.
It turned out, in fact, that the children were never inside of the vehicle and were safe at other locations - the 7-year-old was at school and the 3-year-old was at a grandparent’s home. The vehicle was also recovered.
“What was an elaborate report of a very serious crime, we’ve just continued to chip away with that throughout the day,” Holbrook said.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says it’s unclear whether Shealy was using drugs or under any mental distress at the time of the report. Holbrook also mentioned that he has a criminal history in Columbia, but is from Charlotte and had been staying briefly at the hotel.
It also turns out that Shealy is likely not the father of the children and police have to look further into their exact relationship, Holbrook said. Shealy claimed that he had previously picked up the children from their mother’s home. He had been staying at the hotel where he claimed the car was stolen from.
Shealy is being questioned by police and Holbrook said a number of resources were used to ultimately find out that this was false.
As for the mother, Holbrook said she is cooperating with their investigation.
CPD will give an update soon - check back for more updates.
