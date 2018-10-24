Video released of thieves wanted for breaking into vehicles at Goose Creek neighborhoods

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police have released videos of thieves they are looking for who are wanted for breaking into vehicles at several Goose Creek neighborhoods.
The Goose Creek Police Department released videos provided by residents showing the break-ins in the Crowfield Plantation area and some of the surrounding neighborhoods.
Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or the GCPD crime tip line at (843) 863-5210 or GCPD via email at crimetips@cityofgoosecreek.com.
The investigation began on Wednesday at 2:50 a.m. when a police officer responded to a home on Deerfield Place for a theft from a motor vehicle.
The victim said someone gained entry into his unlocked truck and his car and had removed a pepper spray canister from the car. The man then showed security camera footage of the incident.
A police report states around 12:20 a.m., two men, a white male and a black male, are clearly seen entering both vehicles with both men wearing gloves and dark jackets. Officers say the white male subject was also wearing light colored pants and what appeared to be a camouflage patterned stocking cap.
According to authorities, the black male entered the car and the white male entered the truck. The video showed that the suspects attempted to enter two other vehicles in the driveway, but were unable to access them because the vehicles were locked.
At 3:24 a.m., officers responded to the Commons neighborhood for a report of someone tampering with vehicles.
A woman said she discovered two unknown subjects were in the area pulling on door handles and attempting to enter vehicles.
Surveillance video showed a man who police describe as a white male with light colored hair, and wearing a blue shirt, dark jacket, light in color pants and dark shoes.
The suspect was seen holding a flashlight and wearing dark gloves.
The video showed the suspect walk up beside the victim’s car, then walking around the front of a truck while looking into the vehicle with a flashlight, then pulling on the driver’s door handle.
The suspect was then seen doing the same action with the car.
Police say the suspect was unable to gain access because the doors were locked.
Investigators said the video also showed the suspect had an accomplice who was seen standing in another driveway across the street. The video shows this person walk into the victim’s driveway and check the car as well.
