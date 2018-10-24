Winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in SC, lottery website says

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Lottery website is reporting that a winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in South Carolina.
The jackpot measured at $1.6 billion, the largest in U.S. history headed into Tuesday night. In order to win, a player needed to match all five numbers plus the Mega ball,
The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65,70 and 5. Each ticket costs $2 to play, which U.S. residents can play in 44 states plus the U.S. Virgin Islands. It was not immediately apparent where the winning ticket was sold.
