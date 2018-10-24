1 winning ticket in South Carolina claims $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot

(RNN) - With Mega Millions officials expecting 75 percent of combinations to be sold for Tuesday night’s billion dollar drawing, it’s little surprise that at least one winner has been announced.
A single ticket holder in South Carolina won the largest lottery jackpot ever offered worldwide, according to a Mega Millions press release early Wednesday.
The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70 with a Mega Ball of 5.
But even if you didn’t win the jackpot, you should still check your ticket. Mega Millions reports 36 second prize tickets were sold, which matched every ball except the Mega Ball.
These lucky winners hail from states all over the country, including eight in California; four each in Florida and New York; two each in Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey and Virginia; and one each in Arizona, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.
The second prize is typically $1 million, but the Texas winner and one of the Florida winners took advantage of the optional Multiplier, making those two tickets worth $3 million each.
In addition, 419 tickets won the third prize of $10,000 - with 51 of those tickets worth $30,000 due to the Multiplier.
The Mega Millions jackpot will reset to its starting value of $40 million for Friday night’s drawing.
