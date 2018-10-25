Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off Thursday

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - With plenty of food, entertainment and rides for kids of all ages, the Coastal Carolina Fair is set to kick off Thursday.
The event is held at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson.
Beginning Thursday, tickets will cost $12 for adults ages 13 and up and $7 for children’s tickets. Children 5 and under get in free. Wristband tickets are $20 any day when purchased at Circle K or online. They are $25 at the gate Friday and Saturday.
The best way to buy tickets is online at coastalcarolinafair.org, at Circle K convenience stores, or at the gate. You may save money if you buy them on promotional days like Senior Day.
The fair claims to have something for everyone: rides and rodeos, national and local entertainment, exhibits including arts and crafts, and a barn and animals.
Senior Day is Oct. 31 and all day seniors 55 and over can get in for $5. On On Senior Day, there will be special events, exhibits and a job fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday. The fair runs through Nov. 4.
