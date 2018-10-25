Diesel issues hit earnings at automaker Daimler

Diesel emissions have been under increased scrutiny since Volkswagen was caught using software to cheat on U.S. emissions tests and paid more than 28 billion euros in fines and settlements. Other carmakers were found to have used regulatory loopholes to turn off controls under certain circumstances, so that real-life emissions were higher than in testing. New European Union test procedures came into force Sept. 1 to make testing more closely reflect every day driving conditions. Daimler encountered backlogs getting cars approved under new emissions rules.