Deaf man sues construction companies after termination from Mercedes Benz expansion project

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Dorchester County man is suing the construction companies in charge of the Mercedes Benz expansion project.
Steven Kuhn claims he was fired for having a disability, according to a federal complaint filed on Oct. 17, 2018.
In the lawsuit, Kuhn says he is deaf, and claims was terminated and told he would be too expensive to employ and would have to be monitored constantly.
Kuhn’s firing happened in February of 2017 during a new hire orientation, according to the lawsuit.
Kuhn claims he tried to explain that it was easy to work around his disability, but to no avail.
The defendants in this case are The Yates Companies, Inc., and its subsidiaries Jesco Inc. and WG Yates Construction of SC, LLC.
“Defendants, their agents and employees, without just cause refused to provide accommodations to Plaintiff due to his medical disability and continue to refuse to employ Plaintiff forcing him to lose pay and all of his benefits in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Plaintiff has sustained emotion distress as a result of his discrimination,” the lawsuit alleged.
Kuhn’s attorney, Jarrel Wigger, said this case isn’t just important for Kuhn but all Americans living with disabilities.
“We really are aggressive on those cases,” Wigger said. “It’s one thing if someone does get into an employment situation, and they can’t do the job. It’s another thing when they don’t even get a chance to get their foot in the door.”
Spokesperson Kenny Bush said, on behalf of the defendants, “It is our policy not to comment on current litigation.”
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.