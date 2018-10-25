Deputies arrest suspect in death of man found in trunk of vehicle

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies say they have arrested a 33-year-old man in the shooting death of a man whose body was found in an abandoned vehicle.
Richard Elliott Sanders, of St. Stephen, was arrested Thursday afternoon, deputies say.
Sanders was arrested in the death of 24-year-old Richard Patterson, also of St. Stephen.
“Detectives have been working around the clock to solve this murder, they have been exhausting all leads in order to get answers for the Patterson family, a special thanks to the many citizens who provided information on this case,” Sheriff Duane Lewis said.
Sanders’s arrest came the same day Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury released autopsy results revealing Patterson died of a gunshot wound.
The body of the 24-year-old St. Stephen man was found in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle that had been left on private property. Deputies responded Tuesday at approximately 3:29 p.m. to the 800 block of Mendel Rivers Road near Moody Lane. The property owner told deputies he found a set of keys to an abandoned vehicle on his property. When the property owner unlocked the car, he found Patterson dead inside, deputies say.
Sanders was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing Friday morning.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.