Deputies arrest suspect in death of man found in trunk of vehicle

The body of the 24-year-old St. Stephen man was found in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle that had been left on private property. Deputies responded Tuesday at approximately 3:29 p.m. to the 800 block of Mendel Rivers Road near Moody Lane. The property owner told deputies he found a set of keys to an abandoned vehicle on his property. When the property owner unlocked the car, he found Patterson dead inside, deputies say.