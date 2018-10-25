Deputy wounded in Florence shootout comes home

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One of two Florence County Sheriff’s deputies shot in the Oct. 3 ambush of seven law enforcement officers is finally home.
According to Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn, Arie Davis has been released from rehab following weeks of hospital care and in-patient rehab.
Davis and fellow deputy Sarah Lewis both left Carolinas Hospital on Friday, Oct. 19. Lewis is doing home rehab.
They were shot on Oct. 3 when deputies with the FCSO were executing a search warrant for Seth Hopkins. His father, Frederick Hopkins, allegedly opened fire on law enforcement officers, shooting seven.
Over 390 shell casings were collected from the exterior and approximately 39 shell casings were recovered from the interior of the residence. It is believed three different weapons were used by the suspect; analysis is being done to confirm this. More than 126 additional guns were collected from the home.
The 74-year-old Hopkins is charged with two count of murders and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
Florence police officer Terrence Carraway, 52, died from the injuries he sustained. He served as an officer for the FPD for 30-plus years. He retired after 23 years with the Air Force of the 315th Airlift Wing, stationed out of Charleston Air Force Base, as a technical sergeant.
Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy Farrah Turner, 36, died Monday, Oct. 22, following weeks of treatment. In a statement, Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said Turner was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Turner’s funeral will be on Sunday at 12 p.m. at the Florence Center.
Florence Police Sgt. Scott Williamson, who was also shot, remains in Atlanta, GA undergoing extensive rehab.
“We are very encouraged by his progress!” his sister-in-law, Tara Hedges Jones, told WMBF News Thursday. Williamson’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical expenses.
The other officers shot were: Officer Brian Hart and Officer Travis Scott, both of the Florence Police Department. They have both been released from the hospital.
