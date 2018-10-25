Downtown Charleston neighborhood more vigilant after report of suspicious activity

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Some neighbors in a Downtown Charleston neighborhood are saying they will be more vigilant after a man was caught on camera walking around yards and pulling on home and car door handles.
One homeowner even confronted the man, and his wife says these criminals are getting bolder every day.
Bee Street homeowner’s Rick and Tara Lowry says trespassers are common, but the incident early Thursday morning has left them nervous.
“He threatened to kill the dog, stab my husband. He took his phone. My husband chased him down the street. It was bold,” says Lowry.
Tara Lowry says the bold trespasser came from the street, went up her driveway, passed two security cameras and kept walking.
According to Lowry, he then ended up in her backyard where he started pulling on car doors.
When Lowry got the alert on her phone from her security camera app, she says her husband immediately tried to confront the man, but he ended up getting away.
Charleston police say they are now looking for the man who stole several expensive items from their neighbor’s house before Rick Lowry chased him off.
Lowry says she is almost used to having trespassers threatening her home and cars, but is annoyed that she must deal with it.
Charleston police are asking anyone with information or that may recognize the man in the surveillance video to please call them to report it at 843-743-7200.
