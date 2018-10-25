Haunted Charleston: The Lady in White at the Unitarian Churchyard

The story goes that a woman by the name of Mary Whitridge is buried in one of the graves at the Unitarian Churchyard. She and her husband lived in Mount Pleasant across the Cooper River. Edward was sickly all his life – he had breathing problems and was a chain smoker. Eventually he got so sick they tried to send him to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. On the sea voyage, he passed away. By law, they had to take his body to the coroner in Baltimore. They wrote a letter to Mary asking her what they should do with the body. They never got an answer. So eventually Edward was buried in a pauper’s graveyard in Baltimore. Eventually, people figured out the reason the letters weren’t answered is because Mary was walking upstairs to the bedroom in their house and she collapsed and died. Apparently she died on the same day that Edward had died. Mary is buried in Edward’s family’s plot – and there is an empty space next to Mary’s grave in the corner. That is where Edward was supposed to be buried. Some people believe the “Lady in White” is Mary looking for her lost husband.