How many houses could the $1.5 billion Mega Millions buy? All of the homes in this SC city - and then some

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A very fortunate resident of South Carolina purchased a Mega Millions ticket and hit the jackpot - a $1.5 billion jackpot, to be exact.
Obviously, that’s a lot of money - even the one-time payout is more than $900 million. So how many houses could that buy? According to Zillow, it’s a lot of houses.
“The winner of the Mega Millions $1.6 billion jackpot could buy every home for sale in Greenville, SC, with $418 million left over (before taxes, that is),” a spokesperson said. “Zillow ran the numbers to see how many homes the winner could buy – here’s data for all the markets in South Carolina.”
Here’s a handy chart to see a number of cities across the state:
- Metropolitan Area: Greenville, SC - Total For-Sale Home Price $ 1,182,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 135.4%
- Metropolitan Area: Columbia, SC - Total For-Sale Home Price $ 756,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 211.6%
- Metropolitan Area: Charleston, SC - Total For-Sale Home Price $ 2,961,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 54.0%
- Metropolitan Area: Myrtle Beach, SC - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 1,693,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 94.5%
- Metropolitan Area: Spartanburg, SC - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 304,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 526.3%
- Metropolitan Area: Florence, SC - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 128,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 1250.0%
- Metropolitan Area: Hilton Head Island, SC - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 1,953,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 81.9%
- Metropolitan Area: Sumter, SC - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 91,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 1758.2%
- Metropolitan Area: Greenwood, SC - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 70,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 2285.7%
- Metropolitan Area: Orangeburg, SC - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 74,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 2162.2%
- Metropolitan Area: Seneca, SC - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 238,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 672.3%
- Metropolitan Area: Newberry, SC - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 23,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 6956.5%
