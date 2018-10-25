Kroger Shooting: Victims identified, accused killer held on $5M bond

Arrested subject entered the Kroger store at 9080 Taylorsville Rd, walked toward the rear of the store and for reasons unknown at this time as relayed by witnesses to the event and video, the arrested subject pulled a pistol from his waistband and shot victim #1 in the rear of the head and again multiple times as he was down on the floor, causing death. Arrested subject then exited the Kroger store being observed by witnesses re-holstering his weapon until he exited. Witnesses and video show the arrested subject draw his pistol again once outside in the parking lot and shoot victim #2 several times causing her death. Arrested subject then came into contact with a civilian, carry concealed pistol (CCDW) holder, who challenged the arrested subject, who then began firing wildly at the civilian throughout the parking lot endangering several pedestrian shoppers.

Gregory Bush's arrest report