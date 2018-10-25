Large development under construction in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Dozens of people were in Mount Pleasant Thursday morning for the unveiling of a new, 18-acre mixed use development called Ferry Wharf.
It will include nearly one million square feet of development including office space, shops, condominiums and hotel rooms. It is located along the Charleston Harbor at the foot of the Ravenel Bridge in between Memorial Waterfront Park and Patriots Point.
"The benefit is a lot of the businesses moving here are now downtown,” Mount Pleasant Mayor, Will Haynie, said. “So, people are adding to the traffic going over the bridge, more commute time, less quality of life. So now you'll be able to live and work in the great Town of Mount Pleasant."
Developers describe the area as a place to “live, work, play and stay.” Right now, a 175 room Embassy Suites is under construction as well as a 759-space parking garage and a 120,000 square foot office building.
Over the next several years, developers hope Ferry Wharf will grow to feature 450 hotel rooms, 330,000 square feet of office space, 75,000 square feet of retail shops and restaurants and harbor-front residences.
“I have been looking my whole life to purchase even one acre on Charleston Harbor," developer, Michael Bennett, said. “Now we have 18 acres on the finest harbor in the world. Ferry Wharf will reflect the quality and experience we have come to expect from this place we love”
Bennett said he hopes some of the offices and shops will be open in the next one to two years.
