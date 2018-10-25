The Latest: Police take suspicious package from NY building

The Latest: Police take suspicious package from NY building
New York City Police Dept. officers arrive outside the Time Warner Center, in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A police bomb squad was sent to CNN's offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Richard Drew)
October 25, 2018 at 8:14 AM EST - Updated October 25 at 9:02 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats and CNN (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

A New York City police bomb squad has removed a suspicious package from a Manhattan building associated with Robert De Niro.

A law enforcement source tell The Associated Press that the device found Thursday appeared to be linked to the others sent to Democratic figures and CNN's New York City hub. The package looked similar to the others and had a similar device inside, the source said.

The NYPD says the device was taken from 375 Greenwich Street in the Tribeca neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

An NYPD bomb squad vehicle departs an area outside Time Warner Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Law enforcement officials say a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of CNN's offices is believed to contain a pipe bomb. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
A spokesman said police were called for a report of a suspicious package at the location around 5 a.m.

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2000 file photo, Bill and Hillary Clinton stand in the driveway of their new home in Chappaqua, N.Y. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban New York home. (AP Photo, File)
By Michael R. Sisak in New York

President Donald Trump speaks about crude pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others, during an event on the opioid crisis, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
___

Police officers stand in front of property owned by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's suburban New York home. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
6:40 a.m.

The White House quickly condemned the attacks aimed at Democrats and perceived foes of the administration.
New York police say they're responding to reports of a suspicious package.

FILE - This May 25, 2016 file photo shows the home of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in Washington. The Secret Service says a package identified as 'potential explosive device' was sent to former President Barack Obama in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
It's unclear if the report is related to pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton speaks on behalf of congressional hopeful Donna Shalala during a campaign stop at the Coral Gables Woman's Club, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 in Coral Gables, Fla. Clinton expressed her gratitude for law enforcement after a suspicious package addressed to her was seized by the Secret Service at her home in Chappaqua. N.Y. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald via AP)
The New York Police Department says Thursday's report involves the Tribeca neighborhood in Manhattan. A bomb squad unit on Thursday morning drove in a caravan through the city after leaving the neighborhood.

In this photo taken from video, a police car sits outside the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Chappaqua, N.Y. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the home. (WABC7 via AP)
Authorities said on Wednesday the pipe bombs were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted. None of the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service sits in his car at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where CNN has offices.

The U.S. Secret Service intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Hillary Clinton at her Chappaqua, New York, home and a possible explosive that was sent to former President Obama in his home in Washington.
___

This screenshot from CNN's Twitter account shows what CNN says is the explosive device that was delivered to their New York headquarters on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. The package sent to CNN contained a live explosive with wires, a black pipe and an envelope with white powder. Officials said the substance was being tested to see if it was dangerous. (CNN Twitter Account via AP)
1 a.m.

Emergency service personnel with a bomb sniffing dog work outside the building that houses New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office after a report of a suspicious package, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that it intercepted a bomb that was addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and also discovered a possible explosive sent to former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A series of pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton has deepened political tensions and fears two weeks before national midterm elections.

President Donald Trump speaks about crude pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others, during an event on the opioid crisis, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton speaks on behalf of congressional hopeful Donna Shalala during a campaign stop at the Coral Gables Woman's Club, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 in Coral Gables, Fla. Clinton expressed her gratitude for law enforcement after a suspicious package addressed to her was seized by the Secret Service at her home in Chappaqua. N.Y. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald via AP)
Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Sunrise Police and Fire Rescue work the scene where a suspicious package was found Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, inside the Sunrise Utility Administrative Center in Sunrise, Fla., where Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz's office is located inside. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
The targets of the bombs were some of the figures most frequently criticized by President Donald Trump, who still assails Clinton at rallies while supporters chant "lock her up." Trump also often singles out CNN as he rails against the "fake news" media.

Trump took a softer tone at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday, saying, "Let's get along."