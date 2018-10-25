Live 5 reporter among dozens who became US citizens Thursday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - For two dozen people, Thursday was a day they will always cherish.
It’s the day they became US citizens, and one of those people works at Live 5 News.
"That I will support and defend the constitution and laws of the United states of America," Paola Tristan Arruda said.
Right in the middle of this crowd of 25 people from 19 different countries and nationalities is reporter Paola Tristan Arruda.
Her journey to becoming an American citizen started when she was six years old, living in Brazil. Her mother had decided it was time for a change.
“She came here with the whole vision in mind to have a better life for her kids. So then a year later, in 2002, was when my brother and I first came to the United States.”
They settled in Boston, when Tristan Arruda was in the first grade. Her native tongue is Portuguese, and she admits it was scary not knowing a word of English.
"I remember practicing in the mirror and just speaking gibberish to myself, hoping that it was gonna make sense," Tristan Arruda said.
As a kid, she says watching Disney shows actually helped her master the English language.
“At home I made it a point to just watch TV and put the caption on so I would kind of read the caption and try to get the meanings of the word that way,” she said.
Her grandparents also came to America, and the family kept up with current and world affairs by watching the news.
“We had a lot of Global, which is a station that had news in it and also Telemundo,” she said. “My grandfather loves watching Telemundo news, so it was a lot of different news coming into our family.”
That was one of the influences that piqued her interest in journalism.
"And I remember being 11 years old, this is when it first happened. I was 11 years old and I wrote an article for a Brazilian-American newspaper and it got published."
Tristan Arruda says that experience really convinced her that news is where she should be and now that she's working at Live 5, she's living her American dream.
"I'm grateful to be an American citizen, now that I officially am one, and I'm grateful to be doing what I love," Tristan Arruda said.
In addition to Portuguese, she also speaks Spanish, and she says that will help her to tell the stories of people here in the Lowcountry, who may feel their voices aren’t being heard.
