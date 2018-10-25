Lowcountry High School Football schedule (Week 10)

Huge match ups headlined by Summerville at Ft. Dorchester

Lowcountry High School Football schedule (Week 10)
FILE PHOTO: Football
By Kevin Bilodeau | October 24, 2018 at 7:22 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 8:04 PM

The regular season winds down with Week 10 of the high school football season this week. The action begins on Thursday as multiple games have been moved up due to the incoming rain we’re expecting on Friday. Check back here all week for previews, scores, highlights and more.

10/25

Stall (0-8) at Ashley Ridge (4-4)

Georgetown at Academic Magnet (3-6)

Bishop England (3-5) at Manning

Woodland (4-4) at Allendale-Fairfax

Military Magnet (0-8) at Charleston Charter (1-7)

10/26

Summerville (6-2) at Ft. Dorchester (8-1)

RAW: Ft. Dorchester's Steve LaPrad previews Summerville
RAW: Summerville's Joe Call previews Ft. Dorchester

Berkeley (7-1) at Cane Bay (4-4)

Goose Creek (4-4) at Stratford (3-5)

James Island (2-6) at Wando (3-5)

Colleton County (2-5) at Beaufort

Waccamaw at Hanahan (5-3)

Timberland (6-2) at North Charleston (1-7)

Oceanside Collegiate (6-2) at Garrett (5-3)

Philip Simmons (2-7) at Burke (4-5)

Baptist Hill (5-2) at St. John’s (6-2)

Pinewood Prep (1-7) at Augusta Christian

Dorchester Academy (3-6) at Bethesda Academy

Colleton Prep (4-5) at John Paul II

Northwood (0-9) at Orangeburg Prep

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.